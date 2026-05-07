The global tablet market remained flat in quarter one (Q1) of 2026, with shipments rising just 0.1% year-on-year to reach 37 million units, according to the latest research from Omdia. However, it was good news for Apple.

The tech giant sold approximately 15 million iPads in the quarter for 40.1% of the global tablet market. That compares to sales of 13.8 million and 37.2% market share in the first quarter of 2025. That’s 7.9% annual growth.

Omdia says the iPad Air saw “strong performance” during the first quarter of 2026. Samsung ranked second in Q1 tablet sales, but faced pricing pressures, with shipments declining 12.6% year on year to 5.8 million units.

“Heading into 2026, tablets have been relegated in importance for vendors across margins, volume, and overall value,” said Himani Mukka, Research Manager at Omdia. “In this supply-constrained environment, consumers and vendors alike are being more deliberate about which devices to prioritize. PC vendors are focusing on notebooks and desktops, while those operating across both smartphones and tablets are gravitating toward smartphones due to their outsized contribution to overall business.”

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