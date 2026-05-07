Apple wasn’t able to narrow the scope of a UK lawsuit accusing it of locking 40 million UK consumers into iCloud, reports MacRumors.

In the lawsuit, which was filed in 2024, UK consumer rights group Which? claims that since 2015, millions of UK owners of Apple devices may have overpaid for their iCloud storage.

The lawsuit basically argues that the tech giant forces iOS and iPadOS device users to buy iCloud storage as it doesn’t allow other cloud services to integrate deeply with the system for data backup. The class action lawsuit requests damages of about £70 per individual.

From the lawsuit: Which? alleges Apple abused its dominant position by not giving iPhone and iPad users a choice of cloud storage provider. Instead, it steered them to its own iCloud service, and this led to Apple charging customers excessive iCloud subscription fees.

Everything we do is about championing consumers, here to make life simpler, fairer and safer for everyone. We believe that Apple breached competition law and it has cost UK consumers millions of pounds, so we are taking legal action against Apple to recover the overpayments made on iCloud services obtained on or after 1 October 2015. We want to make sure that Apple, and other big corporations stop behaving in this way.

Apple wanted to exclude non-paying ‌iCloud‌ users from the lawsuit, but the tribunal denied Apple’s request in a 2 to 1 majority. However, the lawsuit will go to trial, and will cover both paying and non-paying ‌iCloud‌ customers, reports MacRumors.

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