Apple TV has announced that the new three-part docuseries, “The Dynasty: UConn Huskies,” featuring the University of Connecticut (UConn) women’s basketball team, will premiere globally on Friday, August 21.

Spanning 40 years of the program’s historic run under Hall of Fame head coach Geno Auriemma, “The Dynasty: UConn Huskies” is directed by Emmy Award winner Matthew Hamachek under his first-look deal with Apple, and Emmy Award nominee Erica Sashin. The series is produced for Apple TV by Skydance Sports, the award-winning premium content studio housed under Paramount Sports Entertainment.

Featuring exclusive interviews with the 2025 National Championship team — No. 1 2025 WNBA Draft pick Paige Bueckers, No. 1 2026 WNBA Draft pick Azzi Fudd, 2026 collegiate National Player of the Year Sarah Strong, KK Arnold and Jana El Alfy — alongside voices from across generations of UConn basketball, the series offers a rare, inside look at the players carrying the program forward while reflecting on the legacy that built it.

Here’s how the docuseries is described: In 1985, the UConn women’s basketball program had just one winning season. What followed was a transformation led by Auriemma and defined by an iconic lineage of players — from Rebecca Lobo and Swin Cash to Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart — establishing the Huskies as the gold standard of college basketball. In total, UConn has won 12 national championships, more than any other team, men or women, in the history of NCAA Division I basketball.

Under the leadership of the iconic, and at times polarizing, Auriemma, whose vision and intensity helped define the program’s identity, UConn built a culture rooted in discipline, accountability and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence. That culture has produced generations of elite athletes and sustained a level of dominance rarely seen in sports, while also revealing the demands, tensions and personal costs that come with maintaining such an exacting standard.

“The Dynasty: UConn Huskies” traces that journey in full — blending never-before-seen archival footage, incisive interviews and intimate access to players, coaches, alumni and more — revealing how a program built over decades continues to define the standard today.

“The Dynasty: UConn Huskies” is a Skydance Sports production, with Learfield Studios and Revue Studios executive producing. Executive producers are Jesse Sisgold, Jason T. Reed, Jon Weinbach, Lauren Gaffney, Sashin, Hamachek, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Grant Jones, Jon Liebman and Zoe Rogovin.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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