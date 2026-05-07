Apple TV has unveiled the trailer for “Cape Fear,” the new psychological horror thriller.

It’s showrun and executive produced by Nick Antosca, executive produced by Academy Award winners Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, with Academy Award winner Javier Bardem and Academy Award nominee Amy Adams starring and executive producing. The 10-episode limited series makes its global debut on Friday, June 5, with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through July 31, 2026 on Apple TV.

Here’s how “Cape Fear” is described: Inspired by the 1991 remake directed by Scorsese and produced by Spielberg, a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson) when Max Cady (Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison — and he wants vengeance.

Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Patrick Wilson, Joe Anders, Lily Collias and Malia Pyles round out the ensemble cast. The supporting cast includes CCH Pounder, Jamie Hector and Anna Baryshnikov.

Hailing from UCP (a division of Universal Studio Group) and Amblin Television, “Cape Fear” is based on both the novel “The Executioners,” which inspired Gregory Peck’s Universal Pictures feature, “Cape Fear” (1962), as well as the acclaimed 1991 remake directed by Scorsese. The series is executive produced by Spielberg, who produced the 1991 film, alongside Scorsese. Creator Antosca showruns and produces alongside Alex Hedlund for Eat the Cat, and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey produce alongside Spielberg for Amblin Television. Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum directs the pilot and serve as executive producer. The series is developed and produced through Antosca’s overall deal at UCP, where he’s been based since 2017.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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