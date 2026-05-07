Apple has spotlighted four Distinguished Winners of this year’s Swift Student Challenge, ahead of June’s Worldwide Developer Conference.

They are: Gayatri Goundadkar, Anton Baranov, Karen-Happuch Peprah Henneh, and Yoonjae Joung.

The annual Swift Student Challenge invites students from across the globe to bring their ideas to life through original app playgrounds built with Apple’s easy-to-learn Swift coding language. This year’s 350 winning submissions represent 37 countries and regions, and showcase a wide range of technologies.

Fifty Distinguished Winners have been invited to attend the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at Apple Park in June, where they’ll take part in a curated three-day experience. Throughout the week, the students will have the opportunity to watch the Keynote live, learn from Apple experts and engineers, and participate in hands-on labs.

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