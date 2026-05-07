Apple is publicly opposed a Canadian bill that the company says could require it to break the encryption of its devices if passed, reports Reuters.

As of March, the Canadian government introduced Bill C-22, the Support Authorized Access to Information Act (or Lawful Access Act). This proposed law aims to modernize how police and security agencies (CSIS) obtain digital evidence from electronic service providers (ESPs) during investigations, addressing concerns over data privacy, encryption, and the need for faster access to digital evidence.

The Bill ​C-22 was proposed by Canada’s ruling Liberal Party. Here are key aspects of the bill:

° The bill focuses on ensuring ESPs comply with existing legal orders to provide subscriber information and potentially intercept communications, rather than creating broad new investigative powers.

° It creates a “confirmation of service demand” to help police verify if a service provider holds information related to an investigation.

° It mandates that service providers, including tech and telecom companies, maintain capability to turn over information and keep metadata for up to one year.

Canadian law enforcement officials say the bill would help them investigate security threats earlier and act more quickly. However, that order prompted ​Apple to withdraw a feature allowing users to store data in its cloud with end-to-end encryption, notes Reuters. U.S. officials later said Britain had dropped the request after the U.S. director of national intelligence, ​Tulsi Gabbard, raised concerns it could violate a cloud data treaty.”

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