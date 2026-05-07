Apple has announced new initiatives to expand renewable energy infrastructure, reduce plastic pollution, and foster green entrepreneurship in India.

These include a partnership with renewable energy developer CleanMax to support the development of new renewable energy capacity across the country. Together, the new initiatives drive progress toward Apple’s ambitious goal to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by 2030, and advance the company’s long-standing commitment to protect the environment everywhere it operates, aid Sarah Chandler, Apple’s vice president of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation.

CleanMax is one of India’s leading renewable energy developers. Apple’s initial investment of INR 100 crore will support the development of more than 150 megawatts of new renewable energy capacity — enough to power an average 150,000 Indian households each year — with opportunity to further expand in the coming years. The partnership aims to advance Apple’s efforts to scale renewable energy across its supply chain in India, Chandler said.

Apple previously worked with CleanMax on a portfolio of rooftop solar projects to help power Apple’s offices and retail stores in India with 100% renewable energy.

What’s more, with conservation organization WWF-India, Apple is supporting recovery-focused recycling and waste management initiatives that prioritize environmental and social safeguards. Building on WWF-India’s collaboration with waste-management pioneer Saahas Zero Waste in Goa, this model establishes facilities that collect, sort, and recover recyclable materials with full traceability. This prevents plastic leakage into surrounding ecosystems.

With Apple’s support, WWF-India is now expanding this system-strengthening approach to new regions, including in Coimbatore, in close collaboration with local authorities, communities, and waste workers. By strengthening local infrastructure and governance, the initiative supports a circular waste system that enables responsible material recovery at scale, Chandler said.

Fostering Green Entrepreneurship

Apple is also supporting early-stage entrepreneurs through a new partnership with Acumen, providing catalytic grants to six green enterprises developing solutions across waste management, circular economy and consumption, and regenerative agriculture and livelihoods. The program provides mentorship, strategic guidance, technical assistance, and network access to help social entrepreneurs validate promising business models and put them on a path to scale.

Apple has previously supported Acumen’s Energy for Livelihoods Accelerator for social enterprises focused on clean energy innovation. Social enterprises like Saptkrishi are helping small farmers reduce crop losses with its low-cost storage solution, Sabjikothi, while Yotuh Energy is building electric refrigerated trucks to make food and medicine transport cleaner and more efficient. And Mowo Fleet is creating new livelihood opportunities by enabling women to become EV drivers and entrepreneurs, Chandler said.

She adds that these latest projects reflect Apple’s deep commitment to the environment. Last month, Apple released its Environmental Progress Report, charting Apple’s journey to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint and sharing additional progress in renewable energy, materials innovation and recycling, water stewardship, and zero waste. Overall, Apple says it’s reduced its global greenhouse gas emissions by more than 60% compared to 2015 levels, even as its revenue increased by 78% during the same period.

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