The US Supreme Court rejected Apple’s request that would have temporarily paused the Epic Games case from returning to the District Court, reports Reuters.

Earlier this week the tech giant filed an emergency application with the Supreme Court, asking for a stay on App Store fee calculations while it waits to hear whether the Supreme Court will weigh in on the latest developments in its legal battle with Epic Games.

However, Justice Elena Kagan, on behalf of the court, declined to pause a ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that deemed Apple in contempt in the Epic lawsuit contesting App Store fees, reports Reuters.

This means the iPhone maker can’t charge commissions on linked-out purchases until the District Court approves a new rate. However, Apple will almost certainly ask the Supreme Court to take up the dispute.

This is just the latest step in the years-long legal battle. This legal brouhaha between Apple and Epic has been ongoing for years. You can read all about it here.

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