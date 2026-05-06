Apple TV has announced it will expand its slate with “Disavowed,” ad thriller led by Emmy and Golden Globe nominee James Marsden (“Your Friends & Neighbors,” “Paradise”), and created by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway (“Iron Man,” “Uncharted”). The show is an ongoing series based on Marcum and Holloway’s original idea.

Here’s how it’s described: Marsden will play legendary CIA Case Officer Brad Griffin, who is abruptly fired in the middle of a global hunt for an elusive assassin responsible for killing his colleague. Disgraced and outcast from the world of intelligence, all bets are off when Brad decides to go after the $15 million federal bounty on the assassin’s head.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the series will be executive produced by Marcum, Holloway, Tom Spezialy and Marsden. Blue Marble Pictures will produce, with Theresa Kang and Caroline Garity serving as executive producers. Blue Marble is the company behind Apple’s critically acclaimed series “Pachinko.”

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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