Apple has objected to a European trademark filing from a Chinese keyboard maker, Yichun Qinningmeng Electronics Co, because the logo the company wanted to use was too close to Apple’s own logo, reports MacRumors.

The EU Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) partially refused to grant a European Union Trade Mark after Apple opposed the filing, the article adds. The contested logo displayed a round, bitten fruit, which Apple argued was a direct take on their iconic brand.

Here is Apple’s argument: Given the immense reputation of the Opponent’s Earlier Mark, it is hard to believe that the Applicant’s intention was not, at the very least, to bring the Opponent’s Apple Logo to mind in some way. More likely, the Application represents a deliberate attempt to take advantage of that reputation to offer identical and highly similar goods. As a result, the addressed public, when confronted with the Applicant’s sign, will wrongly assume that the Application indicates a connection to Apple (i.e. that the Applicant is a supplier or manufacturer).

The EUIPO Opposition Division decided that Yichun Qinningmeng’s mark would unfairly benefit from the “reputation” of Apple’s logo on electronic products. However, the ban applies to technological goods, but not solar panels. Yichun makes solar panels, as well as keyboards.

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