As graduation season approaches and competition for entry-level tech roles intensifies, new research from resume.io reveals a divide in the industry, with some of the tech’s biggest names sitting near the very bottom of the rankings.

The resume creation company analyzed 12,870 Glassdoor reviews from employees with 0–2 years of experience to reveal which companies come out on top for early-career job satisfaction in 2026. Here are the key findings from the report:

° Google ranks first in the best company for early-career employee satisfaction (4.44/5), leading in six out of six categories.

° Adobe (4.35) and Apple (4.11) are the second and third-best tech companies overall. Apple’s strongest score was in diversity and inclusion (4.45).

° DXC Technology and Oracle rank as the worst tech companies for junior satisfaction (3.42), with Amazon, Tesla, and T-Mobile also falling in the bottom five.

° Senior leadership is the lowest-rated category overall, with a sharp drop-off after the top performers.

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