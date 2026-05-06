Apple Original Films has unveiled the trailer and key art for the new feature “Propeller One-Way Night Coach.”

It’s written, directed, narrated and produced by two-time Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner John Travolta. “Propeller One-Way Night Coach” will premiere globally on Apple TV Friday, May 29, ollowing its world premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

Here’s how the film is described: Set in the golden age of aviation, a young airplane enthusiast, Jeff (played by newcomer Clark Shotwell), and his mother (Kelly Eviston-Quinnett) set off on a one-way cross-country odyssey to Hollywood, which transforms a simple flight into the trip of a lifetime. Between airline meals, charming flight attendants (played by Ella Bleu Travolta and Olga Hoffmann), unexpected stopovers, larger-than-life passengers and a thrilling glimpse at first class, the journey unfolds in moments both magical and unexpected, charting the course for the boy’s future.

An Apple Original Film, “Propeller One-Way Night Coach” is a production of Travolta’s JTP Films, Inc. and Kids at Play. The film is produced by Travolta of JTP Productions, in addition to Jason Berger and Amy Laslett of Kids at Play.

About Apple TV

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For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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