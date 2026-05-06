Apple has released new firmware for the AirPods Max 2. There are no release notes.

To install the firmware, make sure your AirPods are in range of your Mac, iPhone, or iPad and are connected via Bluetooth. Connect the Apple device to Wi-Fi, then connect the AirPods Max to power with a USB-C cable. Keep the AirPods Max in Bluetooth range of the Apple device, and wait at least 30 minutes for the firmware to update.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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