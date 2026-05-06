Emerson, a company with a automation portfolio, has announced the election of Jennifer Newstead, Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Apple, to its Board of Directors, effective August 3.

She will serve on the Compensation Committee and the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee. With Newstead’s appointment, the Emerson Board will expand to 11 members.

Newstead joined Apple’s executive team in 2026 as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, overseeing all legal matters. Prior to Apple, she served as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel at Meta for more than six years, and she held several senior roles across the U.S. government earlier in her career.

Before joining Meta in 2019, Newstead served in senior roles in the U.S. government, most recently as the Senate-confirmed legal adviser of the U.S. Department of State, where she advised on issues of domestic and international law affecting the conduct of U.S. foreign relations. She previously served as General Counsel of the White House Office of Management and Budget and as a Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General at the U.S. Department of Justice.

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