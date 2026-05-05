Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From DigiTimes Asia: TSMC’s 3nm crunch will keep Apple Mac supply constrained until 2nm ramps up.

° From MacRumors: Notepad++ creator Don Ho said the macOS version of the popular Windows code editor is fake and using the Notepad++ trademark without permission.

° From The MacObserver: Apple is facing more than 30 new lawsuits from people who say AirTags helped stalkers track and endanger them, adding fresh legal pressure over claims that the company released its popular tracking device despite knowing it could be misused.

° From Macworld: The iPhone Ultra doesn’t need to be successful to be a success. The mission of Apple’s first foldable is to make a splash, not money.

° From TrendForce: Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said the memory supply crunch is only beginning as AI demand continues to grow.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple CarPlay recently gained support for AI chatbots, and the third app to add support is coming soon: Grok.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Joe Kissell continues discussing “Take Control of Apple Contacts,” focusing on third-party app integration, outdated social media and messaging fields, and security concerns.

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