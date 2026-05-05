JumpCloud Inc., an U.S.-based enterprise software company, has released its Agentic IAM Pulse Report, which examines how organizations are rapidly expanding their use of AI agents across internal and business-critical workflows and the growing disconnect between deployment scale, identity management, and governance controls.

Key notes from the report:

Deployment maturity varies widely: 48% of smaller organizations (200–499 employees) remain in testing, compared to just 22% of larger enterprises, highlighting a widening adoption gap

Identity sprawl is accelerating: 37% of organizations in business-critical environments report between six and 20 times more non-human identities than human users

Authentication practices are inconsistent: 53% use individually scoped machine identities, 37% rely on shared service accounts, and 36% use secretless access—reflecting a lack of standardization

Oversight is declining as risk increases: human-in-the-loop approval for high-risk actions drops to 29% in business-critical environments, replaced by automated or autonomous actions

Accountability is fragmented: 47% of organizations place responsibility with IT by default, while only 6% have a cross-functional governance committee

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