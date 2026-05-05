Apple TV’s musical comedy “Schmigadoon!” was canceled after two seasons, but the Broadway adaptation has been a big hit.

It’s nominated for 12 Tony Awards. They are: Best Musical, Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Musical (Sara Chase), Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical (Ana Gasteyer), Best Direction Of A Musical (Christopher Gattelli), Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) Written For The Theatre (music and lyrics by Jim Barne and Kit Buchan), Best Book Of A Musical, Best Orchestrations (Doug Besterman and Mike Morris), Best Choreography (Christopher Gattelli), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Walter Trarbach), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Donald Holder), Best Costume Design of a Musical (Linda Cho), and Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Scott Pask).

Winners will be announced on June 7. You can find a complete list of nominees here. And you can stream the first two seasons of “Schmigadoon!” on Apple TV.

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