Apple will pay $250 million to settle a class action lawsuit accusing it of false advertising on the promised-then-delayed “more personalized” Siri.

In June 2025 Apple shareholder Eric Tucker filed a proposed class action lawsuit against Apple in a California court, over alleged violations of federal U.S. securities laws.

The complaint alleges that Apple made false statements related to the more personalized version of Siri that it previewed during its WWDC 2024 keynote. The complaint alleges that these actions hurt the company’s stock price, and thereby harmed shareholders.

And that wasn’t the first lawsuit about the delay of Apple Intelligence features and a more personalized Siri. At least four such lawsuits have been filed.

On March 7, 2025, Apple announced that it was indefinitely delaying promised updates to its Siri digital assistant. Specifically, Apple said that certain features initially announced in June 2024, including Siri’s ability to tap into a user’s personal information to answer queries and have more precise control over apps, would released sometime in “the coming year.”

Today in a statement to MacRumors, Apple said that it resolved the lawsuit so that it could focus on its products and services.

From the statement: Since the launch of Apple Intelligence, we have introduced dozens of features across many languages that are integrated across Apple’s platforms, relevant to what users do every day, and built with privacy protections at every step. These include Visual Intelligence, Live Translation, Writing Tools, Genmoji, Clean Up and many more.

Apple has reached a settlement to resolve claims related to the availability of two additional features. We resolved this matter to stay focused on doing what we do best, delivering the most innovative products and services to our users.

Apple’s $250 million payment will provide U.S. Settlement Class Members who submit Claim Forms with a per-device payment of $25 for each eligible device, though that could increase up to $95 per device if claim volume is low.

Eligible devices include ‌iPhone 16‌, iPhone 16e, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro, ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max models purchased between June 10, 2024, and March 29, 2025.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related