Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From AppleInsider: Apple is keen for there to be a sequel to “F1: The Movie,” SVP Eddy Cue said, as the company hopes to increase its involvement with the motorsport in the future.

° From MacRumors: The Mac mini and Mac Studio may be in short supply for months.

° From 9to5Mac: The Apple Hearing Study, run in collaboration with the University of Michigan, is out with new findings this week that highlight the importance of the Apple’s hearing health features for AirPods.

° From The MacObserver: Apple is preparing to launch a new iPad mini with an OLED screen and a base model tablet with an A18 chip before the end of the year.

° From Macworld: The RAM crunch leaves Apple with the same tough questions as everyone else. AI servers are gobbling up the entire world’s chip supply, and even Apple can’t easily manage their way out of it.

° From Cult of Mac: Customers are buying Macs in such high numbers that even Apple’s vaunted manufacturing expertise can’t keep up.

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