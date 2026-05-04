Apple’s iPhone 17 was the world’s best-selling smartphone in quarter one of 2026, capturing 6% of global unit sales, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest Global Handset Model Sales Tracker.

The iPhone 17 Series captured the top three spots, while Samsung Galaxy A Series was most represented with five models in the top 10. The top 10 smartphones contributed 25% of global unit sales, the highest quarter one concentration ever, according to Counterpoint. This was driven by sustained demand for the iPhone 17 series, alongside pressure on Android manufacturers in mass-market segments as the ongoing memory shortage pushes up component costs, adds the research group.

“iPhone 17 continues to outperform its predecessor owing to key upgrades like higher base storage, camera resolution, display refresh rate bringing the smartphone closer to the Pro variants and providing overall value for larger market,” said Senior Counterpoint Research Analyst HarshitRastogi. “The smartphone registered double digit year-over-year growth in key markets like China, the US and 3x in South Korea for the quarter. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max and Pro captured the following

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