And it continues: Apple has filed an emergency application with the Supreme Court, asking for a stay on App Store fee calculations while it waits to hear whether the Supreme Court will weigh in on the latest developments in its legal battle with Epic Games, reports MacRumors.

From the filling: “A stay is now needed before Apple is forced to litigate its commission rate under an erroneous and prejudicial contempt label— in proceedings that could reshape the global app market— before this Court can consider whether to grant review.”

This is just the latest step in the years-long legal battle. This legal brouhaha between Apple and Epic has been ongoing for years. You can read all about it here. Apple’s request for a rehearing in its lawsuit with Epic Games over App Store fees was denied, according to a according to a court filing last month.

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