Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of April 13-17.

° From Macworld: Please, John Ternus, bring back the Mac event. The first thing Apple’s new CEO needs to change about the Mac has nothing to do with the Mac itself.

° The rumored “iPad Fold” is still in the works at Apple, but may remain an unreleased experiment.

° Apple purportedly has three artificial intelligence products in the works.

° Masimo’s patent infringement complaint against Apple is dismissed by a U.S. District Court.

° Market research firm Sigmaintell says Apple looks to overtake Dell in global laptop sales.

° The IAM union has filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge against Apple with the National Labor Relations Board.

° Apple and Google have “crushed” a California bill that would force them to stop favoring their own apps in their app stores.

° The 20th anniversary iPhone may sport a “Liquid Glass Display” that make bezels “disappear.”

° Counterpoint Research says Apple leads the global refurbished market with a 58% share.

° Apple TV productions have collected four Gotham Television Awards nominations by the Gotham Film & Media Institute.

° Apple has lost a court battle to delay App Store changes while it asks the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on its never-ending legal brouhaha with Epic Games.

° Apple remains the leading smartphone manufacturer in terms of NTN-capable smartphone shipments.

° A new report says Samsung users pay up to 60% more per insured repair than iPhone users.

° Apple has apparently stopped work on the Vision Pro and the Vision Pro team has been redistributed to other teams within Apple, reports MacRumors.

° Apple’s upcoming smart glasses will reportedly pack two cameras.

° Apple shipped 60.4 million iPhones in quarter one; that’s up 10% year-over-year.

° Apple remains the leader in terms of smartphone market share in Japan.

° Apple TV products have received six nominations at the Critics Choice Real TV awards.

° In its fiscal 2026 second quarter, Apple posted quarterly revenue of $111.2 billion, up 17% year-over-year.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related