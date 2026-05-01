Here are some of the latest software announcements:

° ScoutKit has debuted its iOS 26 app designed for outdoor photographers. It’s a tailored site conditions app designed for photographers and outdoor enthusiasts who need reliable data for planning outdoor shoots and adventures, such as hiking and camping.

° TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest), the world’s first full-stack Agentic Quality Engineering platform, today announced the launch of Kane CLI, a new browser automation tool that runs directly from the terminal. Kane CLI is the first tool designed simultaneously for human developers and AI coding agents, closing the gap between code generation and verified browser execution.

° OpenAI has announced the release of GPT-5.5, the latest upgrade to the company’s family of models powering its ChatGPT and Codex apps.

° Heasy has launched “Heasy – Home Buying Made Easy”, a mobile app that “reimagines the home-buying experience for a new generation of buyers.” It purportedly empowers buyers to discover their dream home faster, smarter, and with far less stress.

° Anthropic updated Claude with new connectors aimed at creative professionals, adding integrations for Ableton, Adobe, Affinity, Autodesk Fusion, Blender, Resolume Arena and Wire, SketchUp, and Splice.

° As noted by MacRumors, the Notepad++ coding editor is now available as a native macOS app, following a successful open-source community port of the original Windows codebase. The Notepad replacement runs as a universal binary, so it works on both Apple silicon and Intel Macs.

° YouTube’s picture-in-picture mode on the iPhone and iPad is expanding to more users worldwide. Picture-in-picture (PiP) will be rolling out globally, so it will no longer be limited to those in the U.S. and Premium subscribers.

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