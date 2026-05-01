Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From MacRumors: Discover is planning to eliminate some of the Apple Wallet integrations that it introduced in 2023, according to letters that cardholders are receiving.

° From AppleInsider: NASA released Artemis II images from Orion’s Moon-bound leg, and this interactive timeline organizing them shows how an iPhone 17 Pro Max and other onboard cameras were used throughout the mission.

° From 9to5Mac: In a new paper, a team of Apple researchers details a creative framework that improves LLM answers in math reasoning, code generation, and more.

° From The MacObserver: Apple has launched a new marketing campaign in China focusing on real Apple Watch rescue stories featured in a special interview podcast about health and safety.

° From Macworld: A report of an “internal debate” over MagSafe’s future is surely mistaken.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Charlotte Henry and Chuck Joiner discuss NAB 2026, the rapid evolution of creator and broadcast tools, and how once-expensive production gear is becoming accessible.

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