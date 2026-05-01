MacStadium, the enterprise Mac virtualization and cloud hosting company, has announced the general availability of MacStadium VDI, a purpose-built solution for delivering macOS virtual desktops to enterprise users at scale.

Jason Davis, MacStadium’s chief product officer, says it addresses a gap that has constrained enterprise Mac adoption for years: every approach to remote Mac access, whether physical laptops shipped to users or Macs hosted in a data center, ties one physical machine to one user. When a user leaves, IT handles the turnover on that machine. When headcount grows, IT sources and configures more hardware. The overhead accumulates with every hire, departure, and role change.

MacStadium VDI adds a virtualization and orchestration layer on top of real Apple hardware, hosted in MacStadium data centers or installed on hardware the customer already owns. IT administrators provision new Mac virtual desktops from a pre-configured golden image. Each physical Mac host supports up to two virtual Mac workspaces, reducing the hardware cost per desktop compared to one-to-one deployments, Davis says.

The solution runs on Apple silicon and supports multiple virtual delivery agent platforms, with Citrix as the recommended and most thoroughly tested integration.

MacStadium VDI is available in two deployment models. MacStadium-hosted deployments run on MacStadium-managed hardware in its global data center network. On-premises deployments are available for organizations with existing data center capacity or strict data residency requirements. In both models, IT administrators can manage the environment through a user interface or CLI.

MacStadium VDI is nowgenerally available. Costs vary based on deployment model, configuration, and scale. To learn more or request a demo, visit macstadium.com/vdi

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