Here are some of the latest hardware and accessory announcements:

° ADATA Technology, which specializes in memory modules and flash storage, is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the official launch of a new product strategy spanning key series across its ADATA and XPG brands. The lineup includes XPG memory series NOVAKEY and ARMAX, XPG SSD series MARS, ADATA SSD series NEXRA, and external SSD series URBAN.

° CASEKOO has released the LinKOO in the new Silver Ease finish with ClipSafe. It’s an iPhone case with a push-to-open mechanism.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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