Sunday, May 10, is Mother’s Day, and Apple is celebrating with a special Apple Pay promotion.

Apple Pay users can get $20 off when they spend $49.99 or more on Mother’s Day flower bouquets at 1 -8 00-Flowers .com. They can shop this exclusive Apple Pay offer online

now through May 9 with promo code: APPLEPAY.

To get the deal, Apple Pay users will need to make a purchase on the 1-800-Flowers website and pay with ‌Apple Pay‌. Apple also has a Mother’s Day gift guide on its website with suggestions for those who want to get their mom a Mac, iPhone, iPad, or AirPods.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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