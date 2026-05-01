Apple has released new AirPods Pro firmware. The company offered no release notes, so the update is probably for bug fixes and performance tweaks.

Installation is automatic when the AirPods are in their charging case, the case is plugged into a charger, and the linked iPhone is in close proximity and connected to Wi-Fi. You can check the installed firmware revision in the “General” settings menu, by selecting “About,” then “AirPods.” AppleInsider says the update contains “miscellaneous minor bug fixes.”

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