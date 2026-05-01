Apple’s Amar Subramanya has made the “AI 25” list by “The Hollywood Reporter.” It’s a list of “the most powerful people in this burgeoning area of Hollywood AI as it stands at this very moment.”

Subramanya s joined Apple as vice president of AI in December 2025. He’s leading critical areas, including Apple Foundation Models, ML research, and AI Safety and Evaluation.

Here’s what The Hollywood Reporter has to say about Subramana: What happens when Hollywood’s most important tech giant has to play catch-up on AI? That’s the challenge faced by Subramanya, a Google and Microsoft veteran who was just named vp AI at Apple, replacing longtime head John Giannandrea. Hollywood needs Apple for a host of purposes, as its devices are the primary way many consumers interact with their products. Not to mention Apple Studios, of course a perennial employer of Hollywood talent. How Subramanya integrates AI into the former could determine how essential Apple continues to be as an entertainment platform, while the success of its AI strategy at the latter could be a key determinant of whether filmmakers head there or somewhere else. Oh, and the AI chief just got a new boss in incoming Apple CEO John Ternus. Uncertain but crucial times ahead.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related