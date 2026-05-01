Feral Interactive and World’s Edge have announced that Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will release on macOS via Steam on May 28.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition includes three expansions that come with the base game: “Lords of the West,” “Dynasties of India,” and “Dawn of the Dukes.” The game is rendered in 4K and has a remastered soundtrack.

Here’s how the game is described: Players will lead diverse civilisations — from the longbow-wielding Britons to the Chinese masters of gunpowder — growing Dark Age hamlets into thriving citadels, assembling armies and vanquishing rivals. They will battle across unique single-player campaigns, each packed with historical flavor, and sharpen their skills in hugely customizable skirmishes. Online multiplayer with other macOS players offers cooperative campaigns and fast-paced, competitive matches.

A complete stable of purchasable DLC will also be available at launch offering a wealth of new campaigns and civilizations, including the newly released The Last Chieftains, where history and folklore combine to create epic campaigns in medieval South America.

A trailer is available here. A Mac App Store release of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will follow later this year.

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