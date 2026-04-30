Apple has announced financial results for its fiscal 2026 second quarter that ended March 28.

The company posted quarterly revenue of $111.2 billion, up 17% year-over-year. Diluted earnings per share was $2.01, up 22 percent year-over-year.

“Today Apple is proud to report our best March quarter ever, with revenue of $111.2 billion and double-digit growth across every geographic segment,” said CEO Tim Cook in a press release. “iPhone achieved a March quarter revenue record, fueled by such extraordinary demand for the iPhone 17 lineup. During the quarter, Services achieved yet another all-time record, and we were excited to introduce remarkable new products to our strongest lineup ever. That included the addition of the iPhone 17e and the M4-powered iPad Air, along with the launch of MacBook Neo, which is captivating customers all around the world.”

CFO Kevan Parekh added: “Our strong business performance during the March quarter generated over $28 billion in operating cash flow and drove new March quarter records for both operating cash flow and EPS,” said Kevan Parekh, Apple’s CFO. “Continued strong customer demand for our products and services once again helped us achieve a new all-time high for our installed base of active devices across all major product categories and geographic segments.”

The iPhone accounted for US$57 million of the revenue, the Mac $8.4 million, and the iPad $6.9 million. Wearables, Home and Accessories accounted for $7.9 million, while Apple Services tallied $30.1 million.

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.27 per share of the Company’s common stock, an increase of 4 percent. The dividend is payable on May 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 11, 2026. The board of directors has also authorized an additional program to repurchase up to $100 billion of the Company’s common stock.

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