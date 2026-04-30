Apple TV has unveiled a first look at the fifth season of its comedy series “Trying,” starring and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominee Esther Smith and Actor Award nominee Rafe Spall.

The eight-episode comedy will make its global return to Apple TV with its first episode on Wednesday, July 8, followed by one episode weekly through Wednesday, August 26.

Season five finds Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) dealing with the consequences of Princess (Scarlett Rayner) and Tyler’s (Cooper Turner) biological mother Kat (Charlotte Riley) turning up at their doorstep, and the whirlwind of chaos she brings into their settled family life.

The ensemble cast also includes BAFTA Award winner Darren Boyd (“Down Cemetery Road”), BAFTA Award nominee Siân Brooke (“Blue Lights”), Actor Award nominee Celia Imrie (“The Thursday Murder Club”), BAFTA Award nominee Phil Davis (“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”), BAFTA Award winner Gbemisola Ikumelo (“Black Ops”) and Actor Award nominee Colin Morgan (“Belfast”).

“Trying” is created, written and executive produced by Andy Wolton, and executive produced by BAFTA Award nominees Josh Cole and Sam Pinnell alongside International Emmy Award winner Chris Sussman, Smith and Spall. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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