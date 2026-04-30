Apple TV products have received six nominations at the Critics Choice Real TV awards.

“KPOPPED” is nominated in the “Competition Series: Talent/Variety” category.

“The Reluctant Traveler,” “Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age,” and “The Wild Ones” are nominated in the “Travel/Adventure Show” category.

“Born to be Wild” is nominated in the “Animal/Nature Show” category.

“Mr. Scorsese” is nominated in the “Limited Series.” category.

The Critics Choice Real TV awards honor excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming. You can find a complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced on June 3.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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