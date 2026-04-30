The global smartphone market shipped 298.5 million units in the first quarter of 2026, growing 1% year-on-year (YoY), according to Omdia.

The quarter was shaped by two opposing forces. Vendor-led front-loading – as Samsung, Apple, and others accelerated sell-in ahead of expected inflation in memory and component costs – supported momentum and contributed to performance exceeding initial industry expectations, notes the research group.

However, macroeconomic headwinds continued to weigh on end-consumer demand. Persistent inflation has compressed household discretionary budgets, creating a widening gap between channel sell-in and underlying sell-out. This imbalance is expected to lead to a more pronounced correction in the second quarter of 2026 and the second half of 2026, according to Omdia.

Samsung retained its position as the world’s leading vendor, shipping 65.4 million units (+8% YoY). Apple shipped 60.4 million units, up 10% YoY.

The iPhone 17 series remained the primary growth driver, with the newly launched iPhone 17e delivering a particularly strong debut in telco-driven markets such as the European Union and Japan. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max outperformed their predecessors at launch, with Mainland China recording an especially strong result at +42% YoY, according to Omdia.

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