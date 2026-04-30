Google surpassed Samsung to rank second in terms of smartphone market share in Japan in February 2026, but Apple remains the market leader, according to Counterpoint Research.

Google’s performance during the month was driven by the strong momentum in its mid-range segment, particularly due to solid demand for the Pixel 9a which benefitted from Japan’s increasingly popular carrier return programs, notes the research group.

Apple is leveraging strong brand loyalty and stable replacement demand to further expand its market share, according to Counterpoint Senior Consultant Yoko Miyashita. “Meanwhile, domestic Android brands continue to face mounting pressure amid intensifying competition.

The iPhone has 61% of the Japanese smartphone market as of February 2026. That compares to 57% in February 2025.

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