Samsung users pay up to 60% more per insured repair than iPhone users, according to a new Insuranceopedia analysis. Average repair costs reach $100–$120 for Samsung vs. around $75 for iPhone users.

At the same time, Samsung is losing ground on user loyalty and market share, while Apple still retains around 90% of its users, notes the insurance company website. Insuranceopedia’s research team looked at publicly available AppleCare+ and Samsung Care+ fees and compared them to how phone damage happens in real life, assuming most people deal with cracked screens, fewer face more serious damage, and only a small number end up losing or replacing their phones. Calculations were adjusted to reflect those real-world patterns.

Insuranceopedia says Apple keeps things simple, meaning the repair fees are fixed, and you usually know what you’ll pay. For iPhone users with an AppleCare+ plan, the average repair costs around $75. Samsung, on the other hand, is less predictable, and repair prices depend on the phone and the damage.

That is the main reason why Samsung’s average repair cost ranges from $100 to $120, according to Insuranceopedia. In real life, that means Samsung users can end up paying 30% to 60% more per repair, adding up to hundreds of dollars more, even with insurance.

Insuranceopedia says this gap is much more than just about repair costs, because Samsung’s user loyalty and market share are both falling. According to a Statista Consumer Insights survey, around 30% of smartphone users in India, one of the two largest smartphone markets, owned a Samsung device in 2025, but 68% of them were likely or very likely to switch brands.

At the same time, StatCounter data, which tracks mobile vendor market shares, also suggests that Samsung’s popularity is fading.

Last month, Samsung held 15.1% of the Asian smartphone market, 6% less than the iPhone and 2% below its market share last March. Samsung’s market share in Europe has dropped by roughly 4 percentage points over this period to 30.2%, compared to Apple`s 40.1% share.

Statistics show Apple dominates the U.S. market with a 63% market share, while Samsung holds 20.6%, or 3% less than a year ago. Globally, the gap between Samsung and Apple has hit its widest point since November 2016, because last month, Apple held 32.2% of the global smartphone market, leaving Samsung nearly 12% behind.

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