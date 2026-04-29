Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: The OpenAI smartphone will fail, but it’ll be good for iPhone users.

° From Wired: The firm Security Industry Specialists paid over $1.2 million in 2024 for what police records described as coverage at three Apple stores, making it the year’s second-largest customer.

° From The MacObserver: Microsoft and OpenAI revised a major partnership to remove cloud exclusivity rules and the AGI clause, giving each company more flexibility moving forward.

° From MacRumors: YouTube is testing a new search feature that it says is meant to feel more like a conversation than a search interface.

° From AppleInsider:Apple CEO Tim Cook paid a visit to the White House as President Donald Trump greeted the UK monarch, King Charles III.

° From MacVoices Live!: At NAB in Las Vegas, OBSBOT introduced their new Tiny 3 series, a new AI-powered 4K PTZ webcam lineup is showcased, emphasizing improved built-in audio to reduce reliance on external microphones. On the new MacVoices Live episode, Dreami Li, Influencer Partnership Manager, walked us through the collection that features multiple audio modes, advanced tracking (human, voice, and animal), and gesture controls for zoom.

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