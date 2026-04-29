Memory could account for up to 45% of an iPhone’s component costs by 2027, up from about 10% today, according to the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article).

The Omdia research group has raised its semiconductor revenue forecast for 2026 to 62.7%, again reflecting unprecedented growth in DRAM and NAND driven by sustained demand and ongoing supply shortages expected to persist through the year. The DRAM market is forecast to nearly double in value, with the smaller NAND segment could quadruple compared to 2025.

And global OLED panel shipments are projected to remain flat year-over-year (YoY) in 2026, following a 3% YoY increase in 2025, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest OLED Shipment Report. The flat outlook is driven by a 3% YoY decline in smartphone OLED panel shipments as memory cost inflation and broader component pricing pressures constrain manufacturer production and demand.

The Financial Times says that, according to executives, supply chain experts, and analysts, John Ternus, who will replace Tim Cook as Apple’s CEO on September 1, will face some tough decisions although some of those decisions may be made before he assumes his new role.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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