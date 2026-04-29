Formula 1 returns to the U.S. this weekend for the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2026 — streaming exclusively on Apple TV, with every session live and on demand.

The 2026 season is resuming, and the battle for the podium reaches a pivotal weekend in Miami. Miami Grand Prix coverage on Apple TV will feature English and Spanish commentary and access to up to 30 additional live feeds across all sessions, including Driver Tracker for a bird’s-eye view of the race, session timing and data feeds, a mixed onboard feed that automatically switches between cameras as the race unfolds, and a Podium feed that dynamically follows the drivers running in P1, P2, and P3 throughout.

Viewers can also follow every moment of the race with a fully customizable Multiview experience or a one-tap preconfigured layout for every team. Apple TV is also bringing fans closer to the action with new original programming. You can find details here.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related