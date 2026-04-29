Apple has lost a court battle to delay App Store changes while it asks the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on its never-ending legal brouhaha with Epic Games.

On April 29 the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed an earlier decision that had let the tech giant keep its current App Store commission structure in place while it appeals to the Supreme Court. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals said, “Apple has failed to show good cause to sustain our prior stay order.” This means Apple now has to return to a lower court to work out what fees it can charge developers who steer customers to outside payment options.

Earlier this month, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals granted Apple’s motion to stay a ruling requiring it to loosen App Store rules related to alternative payment methods. Following the court’s decision, Epic filed two motions.

The first claimed that Epic didn’t have the appropriate amount of time to prepare a rebuff to Apple’s request for a stay, while the second asked the court to reject Apple’s original request for a stay.

This legal brouhaha between Apple and Epic has been ongoing for years. You can read all about it here. The five-year battle against Apple has cost Epic well over $100 million in legal fees alone, and CEO Tim Sweeney says that the total cost has been north of a billion dollars, according to 9to5Mac.

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