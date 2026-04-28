Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Macworld: Apple needs a perfectionist again. John Ternus looks like one.

° From The MacObserver: Apple Wallet Digital ID now supports age verification for Apple services, giving iPhone users a more private identity option.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple is surveying a subset of Apple TV subscribers about how they feel the service is performing, covering content quality and variety, as well as the importance of awards and sports to their overall experience. Here are the details.

° From TrendForce: Intel is reportedly selling chips that would typically be scrapped, as strong CPU demand is prompting customers to accept such parts.

° From The MacObserver: Is tracking your rest with the Apple Watch sleep score helpful? Here are four ways it might make your day worse, plus how to deactivate it.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related