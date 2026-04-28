The Latin American refurbished smartphone market is projected to outpace global growth in the segment in 2026, driven by a gradual transition toward organized sales channels and market consolidation, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

Apple leads the global refurbished market with a 58% share, driven by demand for affordable high end devices.

Counterpoint says retailers are broadening their refurbished smartphone portfolio in physical stores and expanding their online offers, leading to consumers’ increasing confidence and greater availability of refurbished products. Refurbished devices attract consumers by offering $50 to $200 in savings, or roughly 30% to 50% off the price of a new device, adds the research group.

The global pre-owned smartphone market reached $83 billion in revenue last year, which is 19% of the total smartphone sales value, for the third year in a row. In Latin America, consumers are increasingly recognizing the value of refurbished devices, driving the segment to an 11% volume share and a market value exceeding $4 billion, according to Counterpoint.

Latin America recorded an average sales price (ASP) increase in refurbished devices during the second half of 2025, driven by a weak upgrade response following the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the Apple iPhone 17, directing to a modest 1% year-over-year growth in the premium segment (above $600). On the other hand, the region’s emerging pre-owned market continued to move slowly towards organized sales channels, resulting in a 44% volume growth from 2021 to 2025.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Almost all our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related