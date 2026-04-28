On Sunday, at the Cannes International Series Festival (CANNESERIES), Apple TV celebrated the global premiere of “Star City” with creators and executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, and stars Rhys Ifans, Anna Maxwell Martin and Agnes O’Casey.

The new space race drama that expands the world of “For All Mankind” will make its global debut on Apple TV on May 29, 2026, followed by one new episode every Friday through July 10.

Here’s how the series is described: “Star City” is a propulsive, paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humankind forward.

The series stars Ifans (“House of the Dragon”), Martin (“Motherland”),(“Black Doves”), Alice Englert (“Bad Behaviour”), Solly McLeod (“House of the Dragon”), Adam Nagaitis (“Chernobyl”), Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (“I, Jack Wright”), Josef Davies (“Andor”) and Priya Kansara (“Bridgerton”).

“Star City” is created by Nedivi, Wolpert and Moore. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as Andrew Chambliss and Steve Oster. “Star City” is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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