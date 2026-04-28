Apple’s former AI chief John Giannandrea is joining a science AI startup, CuspAI, to help build out its U.S. operations, according to an Upstarts report.

The former boss for efforts including Apple Intelligence, robotics and Siri plans to work part-time with CuspAI, three sources say, leading the Cambridge, U.K.-based materials lab’s efforts to open a Bay Area office with heavyweight AI talent.

Upstarts says the advisor role doesn’t yet have a formal title attached to it, but “represents Giannandrea’s first move back into the ecosystem since his news-making retirement from Apple two weeks ago.”

On April 13 it was announced that Giannandrea was officially departing Apple this spring. For better or worse, he has born the brunt of criticism for Apple’s languishing AI efforts. The tech giant has announced that AI researcher Amar Subramanya has joined Apple as vice president of AI, reporting to Craig Federighi. Subramanya will be leading critical areas, including Apple Foundation Models, ML research, and AI Safety and Evaluation. The balance of Giannandrea’s organization will shift to Sabih Khan and Eddy Cue to align closer with similar organizations.

Since joining Apple in 2018, Giannandrea played a key role in the company’s AI and machine learning strategy. This team is currently responsible for Apple Foundation Models, Search and Knowledge, Machine Learning Research, and AI Infrastructure.

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