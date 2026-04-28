Apple TV productions have collected four Gotham Television Awards nominations by the Gotham Film & Media Institute.

“Pluribus” is nominated for Breakthrough Drama Series.

Elle Fanning of “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” is nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series.

Rhea Seehorn of “Pluribus” is nominated for Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series.

Michelle Pfeiffer of “Margo’s Got Money Troubles” is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series.

The Gotham Awards honor “visionary talent in front of and behind the camera.” You can find the complete list of nominees here. Winners will be revealed June 1 in a ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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