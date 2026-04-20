The 20th anniversary iPhone, due next year, will use a new type of curved screen technology, according to the Chinese leaker known as “Ice Universe.”

From his/her X post: Apple may define its next generation display as “Liquid Glass Display.”

It is not a traditional quad curved display, nor is it anything like the curved screen solutions we have seen on Android phones over the years. The curvature itself could be extremely subtle. What truly creates the visual impact may be a sophisticated combination of optical refraction, light guiding structures, and carefully engineered visual illusion.

The end result could be a display where the bezel nearly disappears from sight, while edge viewing remains natural and undisturbed.

It flows like liquid, yet stays as pure and transparent as glass.

This could be an entirely new display language.

Speaking of the 20th anniversary iPhone, Apple is in the middle of a three-year plan — which started in September of 2025 to “reinvent” the look and feel of the iPhone, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman (a subscription is required to read the article).

The iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro models from last September were the first step. This fall’s foldable iPhone and the iPhone 18 line-up will be the second step this September. A 20th anniversary iPhone arriving in September 2027 will be step three.

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