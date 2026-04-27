According to a new press release, SightMD, an ophthalmology practice in the greater New England area, announced a historic milestone in surgical innovation.

Dr. Eric Rosenberg, DO, MSE, has become the first surgeon in the world to successfully perform cataract surgery using the Apple Vision Pro, powered by ScopeXR, a mixed reality surgical platform co-developed by the doc.

The initial procedure was successfully completed in October 2025, and since that time, Rosenberg and his team have performed hundreds of additional cases using the platform, demonstrating both its scalability and real-world clinical impact, according to the press release.

The procedure was performed at SightMD’s surgical facility and apparently marks the first time a cataract surgeon has used a spatial computing headset as the primary visualization interface. Utilizing ScopeXR, Dr. Rosenberg viewed the operative field in immersive stereoscopic 3D while simultaneously accessing real-time surgical overlays and comprehensive preoperative diagnostic data, all without breaking sterile technique.

“What we accomplished in that operating room is something that has never been done before anywhere in the world,” said Rosenberg. “This isn’t just about a new device, it’s about reimagining what the operating room of the future looks like. We’ve created a platform that makes surgeons safer, smarter, and more connected.”

ScopeXR is a spatial computing software platform designed specifically for ophthalmic surgery. It integrates with existing 3D digital surgical microscopes, including the Ngenuity 3D Visualization System, through HDMI, USB, or wireless NDI protocols. The platform streams real-time surgical imaging directly into the surgeon’s headset.

ScopeXR is hardware-agnostic, allowing compatibility with a wide range of surgical systems and enabling rapid adoption across operating rooms without requiring major infrastructure changes.

Rosenberg says one of ScopeXR’s most impactful features is its real-time remote collaboration capability. Surgeons, mentors, and consultants anywhere in the world can virtually join procedures, seeing exactly what the operating surgeon sees, including live microscope feeds and diagnostic data, while communicating via secure, two-way audio.

“We are now able to bring the world’s best surgeon into any operating room, at any hour, from anywhere on the planet,” said Rosenberg. “From residents performing their first cases to surgeons facing unexpected complications, this technology democratizes access to expertise and that will save vision.”

SightMD is one of the largest and most respected ophthalmology practices in the United States, serving patients across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. For more information visit www.sightmd.com.

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