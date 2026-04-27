Masimo’s long-time lawsuit over Apple Watch patent infringement has encountered another setback, as a U.S. District Court filing reveals the complaint against the USITC will be dismissed with prejudice, reports AppleInsider.

On March 19, an Administrative Law Judge at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit backed the original ITC ruling from October 2023 that banned the Apple Watch from being imported into the United States. However, “crucially for Apple and one day before the Appeals ruling, the ITC ruled that there was no point to implementing a second ban on the wearable,” notes AppleInsider.

This is the latest development in the long-running battle between Masimo and Apple. In June 2022 Masimo filed a patent infringement complaint against Apple, asking for a ban on impacts of the Apple Watch.

The medial device company claimed that the Apple Watch Series 6 infringed on five of its patents for devices that use light transmitted through the body to measure oxygen levels in the blood. The company said that the tech is vial to its business and that Apple is unfairly copying its features.

Masimo and its spinoff Cercacor Laboratories first sued in January 2020. They accused Apple of promising a working relationship only to steal secret information. The tech giant also allegedly attempted to hire away key employees, including Cercacor’s former chief technology officer and Masimo’s chief medical officer.

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