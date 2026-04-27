JumpCloud Inc. has announced the launch of Agentic IAM. This is a new extension to its identity and device management solution.

Agentic IAM is designed to replicate similar patterns of human workforce identity and access management (IAM). As AI agents evolve from niche tools into mission-critical workers at machine speeds, JumpCloud is the only platform that provides a unified control plane anchoring every human, non-human, and autonomous agent to a verified, healthy device, regardless of the underlying operating system or LLM, according to Joel Rennich, senior vice president, product management, JumpCloud.

The traditional workforce has transformed into a hybrid of human and autonomous agents. While standard IAM tools treat identities as static entries, AI agents are dynamic, high-velocity entities that require friction-free access to perform tasks.

With Agentic IAM, all non-human forms of identity are discovered, onboarded, and registered as corporate identities, Rennich says.

They are appropriately provisioned with the right set of credentials, and can only use those credentials for the specific resources they are entitled to. Without unified management, organizations are not able to adopt AI and leverage it for business results and impact.

“By extending Zero Trust governance to the point of AI execution, we eliminate the dangerous attribution gap,” Rennich, says. “We aren’t just providing a report on security events; we are providing the automated guardrails and security muscle memory necessary to manage the entire agentic lifecycle. This ensures that AI moves from a hidden shadow risk to a secure competitive advantage, accelerating AI adoption by providing complete visibility into the data path.”

Unified Lifecycle Management for Agentic Identities

He adds that JumpCloud’s Agentic IAM eliminates the attribution gap created when autonomous agents mask their actions under human credentials. Because JumpCloud is LLM-agnostic and platform-independent, organizations can deploy their choice of AI models across macOS, Windows,, and Linux environments without siloed security.

According to Rennich, the platform delivers a comprehensive lifecycle management framework, allowing you to Discover, Register, Manage, and Review agentic and AI usage:

AI Discovery & Directory: Identify all agents across the organization—including locally running resources like Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers—and register them into a governed inventory.

AI Access & Governance: The AI Gateway provides a central point to register human, non-human identities (NHI), and agents. It supports Agent-to-Agent (A2A) and API flows, ensuring every interaction is authenticated via OpenID Connect and is fully auditable.

AI Device Trust: Unlike legacy identity tools, JumpCloud verifies the health and managed state of hardware in real time across all major OSes, ensuring agents are not running on compromised or unmanaged devices.

Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) Governance: Admins can enforce risk-based checkpoints for high-impact AI actions, requiring explicit human authorization before execution.

Rennich adds that JumpCloud is rolling out these capabilities throughout 2026 to ensure organizations are agent-ready:

Managed AI Connectors & Audit Reporting: Centralized logging and token management

AI Device Trust & Tool Discovery: Applying conditional access to AI sessions

Agent-to-Agent (A2A) Trust: Governing how agents delegate authority across systems

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