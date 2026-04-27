Apple TV productions won two BAFTA Television Craft Awards. “Vietnam: The War That Changed America” won the Director: Fiction trophy. “Slow Horses” won the “Writer: Drama” award.

The British Academy Television Craft Awards is an accolade presented by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), a charitable organization established in 1947 that “supports, promotes and develops the art forms of the moving image – film, television and video games – by identifying and rewarding excellence, inspiring practitioners and benefiting the public.

The BAFTA Television Craft Awards recognize “the extraordinary people behind the camera — the designers, editors and producers; the writers, directors and technicians; the teams whose imagination, skill and dedication turn ideas into television that resonates with audiences everywhere.” You can find a complete list of winners here.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

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Also, check out my daughter-in-law’s “Scattered Words” website if you’re interested in unique, handcrafted jewelry made out of an array of vintage dictionaries, books, and even a few antiques.

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